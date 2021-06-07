Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 more cases Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, and 40 more cases of COVID-19,

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,061 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,072 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 553 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,770,719 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 7.2 percent.

The state reported 84 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 14 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 16 patients in the ICU and 8 on ventilators.

A total of 1,387,557 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

