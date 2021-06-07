Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa reports 4 more COVID-19 deaths, 40 more cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported four additional COVID-19-related deaths, and 40 more cases of COVID-19,

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,061 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,072 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 553 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,770,719 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 7.2 percent.

The state reported 84 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 14 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 16 patients in the ICU and 8 on ventilators.

A total of 1,387,557 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
Vaccine lags could delay the return to normal
FILE - Anamosa State Penitentiary.
Iowa prisons to resume visitation for vaccinated inmates
Health experts are concerned about a rise of COVID-19 hospitalizations in young people.
CDC report renews calls for young people to get COVID-19 vaccine
Throughout the past year local organizations around Iowa helped renters stay in their homes.
Landlords, renters prepare for CDC’s eviction moratorium to expire