Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa prisons to resume visitation for vaccinated inmates

By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Department of Corrections has announced it will resume in-person visitation in early July for those prisoners who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Gazette of Cedar Rapids reports that the department announced the decision Friday, as more than 58 percent of those incarcerated in Iowa’s prisons were reported fully vaccinated and 62 percent reported as having had one shot.

Iowa’s prisons and jails banned visitors in early March 2020 as the outbreak of the coronavirus hit the US. Iowa’s department spokesman Cord Overton says the decision was made after prisons officials spoke to state health officials and looked at what other state prison systems were doing as more people become vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College