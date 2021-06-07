Show You Care
Hot & dry week ahead, scattered storms possible Tuesday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hot and dry will be the pattern this week and drought conditions may worsen with this week’s update after a completely dry start to June. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Overnight, temperatures fall to the 60s as a few clouds stick around. The morning will stay dry tomorrow, but as we increase the heat and humidity, a few scattered storms may be possible. Keep in mind, not everyone will see them and they don’t look to bring substantial rainfall. This will be a similar set-up for Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s through the week and into the weekend.

