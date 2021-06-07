Generally warm and dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - No big changes in our current pattern as we head toward the middle of June. Highs stay in the 80s with overall a dry period. Scattered chances afternoon storms are possible Tuesday with isolated activity on Wednesday afternoon. Not everyone will receive rain, in fact, rainfall amounts for those that do look to stay near or below 0.25″ Thursday midweek. Highs near 90 round out the week with a chance for storms Friday. Have a good night!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.