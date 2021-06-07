Former Benton Community star Amber Fiser ready for next phase in softball career

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It doesn’t feel that long ago when Amber Fiser helped Benton Community win a state softball title in 2016. However, time does fly by.

She recently finished up her college career at the University of Minnesota after the Gophers lost in the NCAA Tournament. When the 2020 season was canceled because of the pandemic, Fiser hoped the NCAA would grant an extra year of eligibility. When it did, it was a no-brainer that she’d return for another season with Minnesota.

“People were messaging me and asking me to email the NCAA and things like that to try and stand up for everyone else in the country and try to get our year back,” Fiser said. “That honestly meant a lot to me. Everything was cut short. We didn’t get to play at home (in 2020). This year was the first time we played on our home field in two years. Seniors didn’t have a Senior Day and we were lucky to have one this year.”

Fiser certainly has a lot to be proud of in what she accomplished at the University of Minnesota. She finished top-five in several pitching categories, including career wins and strikeouts. What she’s most proud of is proving those that thought she’d never be a Division I player, wrong.

“I remember playing on travel teams and we’d play a team from California and they were like, oh these people have never struck out five times this year,” Fiser said. “I’m like, okay they haven’t faced me yet... I was determined and dedicated to be successful.”

Fiser isn’t done playing the game. She’ll join the Florida Gulf Coast League Pro Series and she’ll also be a coach for one of the teams as well. She also plans on holding several camps back in Iowa, including two on Monday and Tuesday and Dugout Sports in Fairfax. Fiser wants the young players to have opportunities she didn’t have.

“I felt there wasn’t as many resources,” she said. “There’s not a lot of pitching coaches. You have to drive somewhere that’s pretty far.”

