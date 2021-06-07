Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect blames ‘pack of lies,’ seeks release

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man pictured prominently with a QAnon shirt ahead of a crowd of insurgents inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is asking a judge to release him from jail saying “he feels deceived, recognizing that he bought into a pack of lies.”

Douglas Jensen, in a document filed by his attorney Monday, says he believed he was a “true patriot” for going to Washington at the urging of Donald Trump. He said his intention was to only observe and that he believes now that he was a victim of numerous conspiracy theories fed to him over the internet.

Jensen is scheduled to appear at an arraignment Tuesday before a federal judge in Washington. Court documents indicate he may be attempting to make a plea deal.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Eastern Iowa man accidentally shot self, died
Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of Dan + Shay, accept the award for best country duo/group...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
A roadway crash.
One hospitalized after rear-end crash in Marion
Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

Latest News

A group in Iowa is creating memories for families experiencing the loss of a child.
‘Born an Angel Iowa’ creates memories for families experiencing infant loss
A group of Iowans are urging state lawmakers to pass the '3rd Reconstruction Resolution.'
Iowans call on lawmakers to pass resolution addressing poverty
With the pandemic creating a child-care crisis, Waypoint's housing director says the eviction...
Expiring eviction moratorium could affect childcare shortage
The Iowa State Fair says headliners Dan and Shay will step in on Saturday, August 21st to...
Iowa State Fair announces replacement act after Keith Urban cancels show
The FBI is investigating a cybersecurity attack against all Des Moines Area Community College...
FBI investigating cybersecurity attack against Des Moines Area Community College