Waterloo Councilwoman announces run for mayor

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo City Councilwoman Margaret Klein announced Sunday, June 6th, that she is running for mayor.

According to a news release, Klein says she heard overwhelmingly from citizens that they do not feel like their voices are being heard at city hall.

“It saddens me that citizens don’t feel like their opinions matter but I understand why,” said Klein. “In my four years on council it’s become clear that most city decisions are made behind closed doors and with little input from relevant stakeholders. That’s not how city government should operate.”

Klein says she believes there is a lack of leadership in Waterloo demonstrated by continued tax increases, lack of growth, and blighted neighborhoods that have been ignored for years. She says leadership starts at the top.

“Despite taxes going up each year, the mayor’s office budget continues to grow. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic the position was rewarded with a $7,000 raise and a six-figure chief of staff position,” said Klein. “As a councilwoman, I’ve donated every raise we’ve received to charity and if elected mayor I will only accept 50% of the current salary. Leaders should be focused on the people not the paycheck.”

Klein was first elected to the city council in 2017 and has served as council liaison to the boards of the Waterloo Public Library and the Waterloo Regional Airport. She is also the chair of the Waterloo Housing Authority. Klein is retired and lives in ward one with her husband, Max. Together they have seven adult children and 24 grandchildren.

