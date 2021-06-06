Advertisement

Two injured after motorcycle crash

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(WWNY)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Palo, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are injured after a motorcycle crash in Palo.

It happened Saturday, June 5th, on the 100 block of Vinton Street, near 1st Street. Responders arrived to find that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had lost control and put it on its side.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Brandon Schulte of Palo, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Hiawatha Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces OWI and traffic charges, pending and investigation. The passenger was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Hiawatha Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake
A gun and police tape.
One hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Coralville
Police tape.
Four hurt in Linn County rollover crash on Friday night
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table during a mass vaccination campaign at...
78 more people added to Iowa’s COVID-19 total, with one additional death

Latest News

Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 of its four-in-one rock-and-glide soothers in the U.S.
Fisher-Price recalls 4-in1 baby soother after infant deaths
Throughout the past year local organizations around Iowa helped renters stay in their homes.
Landlords, renters prepare for CDC’s eviction moratorium to expire
The CEO of the Iowa State Fair hopes Iowans will get vaccinated before the fair this August.
State fair CEO encourages Iowans to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fair
As we start seeing warmer temperatures, people in Cedar Rapids got to take a swim in a city...
Cedar Rapids pools open for first time in more than a year