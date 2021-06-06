Two injured after motorcycle crash

Palo, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are injured after a motorcycle crash in Palo.

It happened Saturday, June 5th, on the 100 block of Vinton Street, near 1st Street. Responders arrived to find that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle had lost control and put it on its side.

The driver of the motorcycle, 27-year-old Brandon Schulte of Palo, was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Hiawatha Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. He faces OWI and traffic charges, pending and investigation. The passenger was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital by Hiawatha Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

