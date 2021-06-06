Ribbon cutting for historic Guttenberg building

Guttenberg, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday, June 6th, the U.S. Corps. of Engineers and Guttenberg Heritage Society celebrated the reopening of a historic building.

The Guttenberg Lockmaster House closed in June of last year so officials could remove lead paint. They also restored historic characteristics of the house such as a roof replacement, wood siding work, and reconditioning the shutters and windows.

“It is important to the Corps to provide a positive and safe experience to those visiting, but we also recognize the need to preserve the historic character of the house,” said Vanessa Alberto, Corps archaeologist. “This house is one of the last remaining lockmaster houses on the river, and it is a symbol of the cultural history and heritage of not only the 1930s Great Depression but the construction of the lock and dam system on the river.”

The lockmaster house was built between 1937 and 1938. From 1938 to 1971, lockmasters were required to live in these houses with their families on lock and dam sites.

