One hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Coralville

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was found shot in the early morning hours of Sunday, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 1:05 a.m, the Coralville Police Department was sent to a report of a person in the roadway in the 300 block of Second Street, also known as U.S. Highway 6. Officers found a person that had apparently been shot twice.

The person was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics via ambulance for what officers described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Evidence was gathered at the scene, blocking traffic along the road for around two hours. Officers believe they have identified the shooter, though that person’s identity was not released.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Service, and the county’s Joint Emergency Communications Center assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

