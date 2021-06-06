More warm, humid conditions to end the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Settle in for an extended period of warm and humid conditions, which continues across eastern Iowa to wrap up the weekend.

A little more in the way of cloudiness will be seen on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. A very isolated shower is possible during the afternoon, though the vast majority will stay dry.

Humidity will slowly increase a bit, leading to scattered storm chances each day of the work week. Lots of dry hours will take place, as well, and overall rainfall will be limited to those that are lucky enough to get a pop-up storm. Highs remain in the upper 80s to low 90s throughout.

Things dry out a bit by next weekend.

