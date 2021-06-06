Advertisement

Heat continues, storms return

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The recent trend of summer-like heat and humidity will stay with us into the work week, but we will also bring back chances for scattered storms as well.

Tonight, lows dip into the mid to upper 60s once again under partly cloudy skies.

On Monday, skies stay partly cloudy through the day with a small chance for a few pop-up thunderstorms Monday afternoon along with the heating of the day. This chance looks to die out as the sun sets. We continue this trend though the week with a slightly better rain chance Tuesday, but again on scattered afternoon activity. While a brief heavy downpour is possible where thunderstorms set up, rain totals look to remain light overall throughout the week.

