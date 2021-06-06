Advertisement

Coralville Fire Department responds to multiple weekend fires

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Coralville, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Fire Department responded to two fires this weekend.

One in a residential building at 1512 1st Ave that was contained to a closet and extinguished within 15 minutes of fire department arrival. The second was at a commercial building, 2000 James St, and contained by the buildings sprinkler system until the fire department arrived and extinguished it. Both fires caused under $20,000 worth of damage each, and are considered accidental. Authorities are still investigating to determine a cause.

No one was injured in ether incident.

