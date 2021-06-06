79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a fisherman died Friday while on a boat in a southern Iowa lake.

The Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office says the 79-year-old man died on Rathbun Lake, about 90 miles southeast of Des Moines. The Des Moines Register says authorities received a report of an unresponsive person in the water around 1:45 p.m. near the lake’s Island View Boat Ramp.

Witnesses say they had seen the man fishing on a boat, then five minutes later noticed him floating in the water unresponsive. Nearby boaters attempted to revive the man.

Emergency personnel brought him to the boat ramp and tried other life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

