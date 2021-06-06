78 more people added to Iowa’s COVID-19 total, with one additional death

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The total number of people hospitalized in Iowa due to the novel coronavirus continued to dwindle as the seven-day rolling average of new cases remains below 100 per day, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 78 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday morning. The overall number of people who have received a positive coronavirus test in the state is now 372,021.

One more person who died with the virus was added to the state’s total, which is now 6,068.

80 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of eight. 16 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. 8 patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 10 people were newly admitted to hospitals in the state with the virus in the 24-hour reporting period, a rate similar to the past several days of data.

2,806,026 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Iowa, an increase of 10,443. 1,382,252 people have completed their vaccination course, an increase of 7,355. 43.3% of Iowa’s total population has been fully vaccinated.

The results of an additional 1,030 people’s first-time tests were processed in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of this batch of tests was 7.6%, similarly low to the last several days. The total number of people who have been tested is now 1,770,166.

