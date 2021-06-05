Four hurt in Linn County rollover crash on Friday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A single-vehicle crash in rural southeast Linn County on Friday night sent four people to the hospital, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 10:20 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a vehicle overturned in a ditch along Ivanhoe Road, east of its intersection with Pleasant Hill Road. Deputies found a Suzuki Grand Vitara in the ditch with four passengers inside. They believe that the vehicle lost control on the gravel surface of the road, entering the north ditch and flipping.

Two people in the vehicle were taken to Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids via ambulance for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials, with the other two transported to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office rescue unit, Mount Vernon Police Department, Mount Vernon Fire Department, Lisbon Fire Department, and Lisbon/Mount Vernon Ambulance.

