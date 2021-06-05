Advertisement

Skate boarders raising awareness on constant littering on Dubuque skate park

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Andy Schneider has been skateboarding for 20 years, using it as a way for him to express himself while also getting some exercise.

Schneider was thrilled when the new $800,000 skate park at Flora Park was built, but he said not everyone is taking care of it, creating a disgusting issue.

”Trash laying everywhere when there are trash cans surrounding the park,” Schnieder described. “I found broken glass here the other day and it is just making the place very unsafe.”

For that reason, Schneider and a couple of his friends have decided to go on social media, showing the garbage lying around, and raising awareness.

”I have been trying to pass on that, ‘Hey, this is something we take pride in and we need to keep it clean,’” Schneider said. “We need to show that we appreciate having it because I grew up without such an awesome park.”

Schneider mentioned that many parents also drop their children at Flora Park and then leave. He said some of the kids decide to hang out at the skate park area and do not clean up after themselves.

“I would just like to see more parents stepping in and, you know, do not just drop your kid off here,” Schneider said. “We want you to hang out and see what they are up to because you might change your mind about letting them run around here like it is a playground.”

Marie Ware, Dubuque’s leisure services manager, said the pandemic played a role in the increase in litter.

”What we have seen, obviously, is an increased use in our parks across the whole system and with that increased use sometimes comes the litter,” Ware said.

Ware said the city is constantly evaluating whether they need to add more trash cans. The city also has a designated person dedicated to look over Flora Park. That person is in charge of mowing the grass and cleaning up, among other responsibilities, but adding another employee to focus on the skate park seems unlikely.

”Anytime that you add employees, that is more cost,” Ware said. ”We have to go through the budget process, so that starts off in the fall. We make the request and then it goes into the mix of all the available funds and our request goes up against all the other requests.”

