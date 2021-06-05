Recent COVID-19 trends hold steady Saturday, two more deaths reported in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - New data from the state of Iowa showed a change in coronavirus-related metrics in line with recent trends.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 105 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19 since the same time on Friday. A total of 371,943 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

Two more deaths of people with the virus were added to the state’s total, which is now 6,067.

88 people are in hospitals in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of three since Friday morning’s report. 17 of those people are in intensive care units, showing no net change. Seven patients require the use of a ventilator, also showing no net change. 17 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in the last 24-hour reporting period, similar to recent daily figures.

A total of 2,795,583 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, with 7,762 being added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours. 4,461 more people completed their vaccination course, with 1,374,897 people in Iowa, or about 43.1% of the state’s population, fully vaccinated.

The results of an additional 1,604 individuals’ tests for the virus were processed in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of this batch of tests was 6.5%, similarly low to the last several days. 1,769,136 people have been tested for the virus in the state since the pandemic began.

