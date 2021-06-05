Podcast network gives voice to businesses and creators of Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a year with limited in-person arts and entertainment options, Logan Adam Schultz and Alex Schulte are coming out of the pandemic busier than ever.

Their team recently launched the L.A.S. Podcast Network. L.A.S. stands for “Local, Authentic and Surprising.”

“People are starting to get out there again, and to have a platform for a lot of these local voices who don’t necessarily always have the opportunities to stand on a soapbox, or explore some conversations they’ve never explored, Schulte, the creative director for the network, said. “Giving people an opportunity is really fulfilling for us.”

They want to elevate voices across Eastern Iowa, by inviting people to talk about what’s happening, share their talents, or educate others.

”There are so many people in this community that have incredible things to say. And podcasts are a fairly niche form of media that allow you to really get into a new topic or present it in a unique way,’ Schultz, the founder and CEO of L.A.S. Podcast Network, said.

The studio is within Theatre Cedar Rapids. Anyone can listen on platforms like Apple Music and Spotify.

Business owners could also use it as another platform to reach customers.

”I’m passionate about small businesses cultivating community, and allowing them to reach audiences that are right for them, a smaller niche audience that offers better return on their investment,” Schultz said.

The different podcasts range from real estate, to comedy, to parenting.

”It’s just a really fun way of communicating on a larger scale,” Tim Riven, who is the co-host of “From One Dad to Another,” one of the podcasts on the network, said, “You can talk to a whole lot of people, but from the privacy of the studio and so it’s really freeing, it removes a whole lot of the pressure.”

Since announcing the project, the team says they’ve seen a huge demand, not just from listeners, but people wanting to start a podcast of their own.

”We have shows from every corner of eastern Iowa that you can imagine happening right now,” Schulte said.

Anyone interested in hosting a show of their own can find more information here.

The network made its debut on Sunday, and has ten weekly podcasts so far. Six of the shows are free, and four can be accessed through the network’s Patreon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.