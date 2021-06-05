Jones County celebrates opening of new ‘Story Walk’ trail

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Jones County celebrated the grand opening of their first Story Walk trail Saturday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony started at Central Park, near Center Junction. It was a chance for families to walk through and read the pages of a story spread out through the trail. People could also enjoy a variety of other activities including a book giveaway and music.

Heather Weer, the Every Child Read Jones County coordinator, said it’s great to be able to provide something like this to the community.

“It’s wonderful. Central Park is a huge destination spot in Jones County, so to have a story walk here is something additional for people to do,” Weers said.

Every Child Reads Jones County partnered with Jones County Community Foundation, Jones County Conservation and Iowa State extension to make this happen.

