Iowa City Senior Center begins phased reopening after closing building during pandemic

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Senior Center began a phased reopening Friday after closing the building completely because of the pandemic.

Members got workouts in today as the wellness floor is the first part of the building to open by appointment only. For many, going to the Senior Center means much more than a workout or an activity, it’s about community.

“I just really felt the need to get out and meet people,” Roger Okones said.

Okones just started coming to the Senior Center on Friday. He said the pandemic led him in this direction.

“It was hardest on us retired people, were not even working from home anymore so it was very isolating,” Okones said.

The Senior Center improvised by using Zoom to connect members last year.

“When you’re battling social isolation, you’re trying to figure out how do I reach this person? And if I can’t get you to come out of your house, can we get a hot spot in there to you,” LaTasha DeLoach, the senior center’s coordinator, said.

While some online programming will still be offered, staff members are excited to let members in the doors once again. The Senior Center hopes to reopen fully, with capacity limitations later this summer.

