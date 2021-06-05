Advertisement

Heat & Humidity Continue

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Summer-time heat and humidity continue for the foreseeable future as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values in the low 90s.

Overnight lows offer little relief, dipping only into the mid to upper 60s. Look for increasing clouds on Sunday and a bit more cloud cover sticking around into early this week along with the return of rain chances. Any rain we do get into the work week looks to remain scattered and light, focused mainly in the afternoon with the peak heating of the day.

