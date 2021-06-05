Crews battle structure fire in Cascade
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:32 PM CDT
CASCADE, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 2:00pm on Friday, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Fire and Ambulance, Bernard Fire, and Farley Fire responded to a structure fire at 1020 Aitchison Rd.
The fire started in a barn and spread to another outbuilding and a corn crib close by. The total estimated damage is $250,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown but it is not believed to be suspicious in nature.
