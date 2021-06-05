Coolidge Elementary holds last day, first of 10 Cedar Rapids schools to close

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the bell signaling the end of school rang for the last time at Coolidge Elementary.

The building is set to be torn down sometime in June, and the new West Willow School, built just behind it, will open in the fall.

“This was my youngest daughter, Charlie’s, last year at Coolidge,” Rhonda McCoy, of Cedar Rapids, said. “She gets to be part of the final fifth grade graduating class.”

Three of McCoy’s daughters attended Coolidge since Kindergarten. It was there for her family when her daughter Charlie was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

“They surprised us with a fundraiser after school one day,” McCoy said. “They raised so much money for us, and we had no idea it was happening.”

Even with that powerful connection to the school, she recognized the west side of Cedar Rapids needed improvements like this.

“Coolidge was built in ’67, so there have been a lot of student parents that have walked through these halls,” Greg O’Connell, the school’s principal, said.

Coolidge was the first school of 10 the district planned to close down to open a newer, larger one. The process of planning a new space for young learners has involved the community and, specifically, parents and educators of the school.

“We’re able to showcase what a wonderful project this will be, not just to our community, but for others who will get a new school themselves in the future,” O’Connell said.

The transition from being a Coolidge Cougar to a West Willow Wolf was a bitter-sweet one, but McCoy said it was a sign of progress.

“I love to see the newness in our community,” McCoy said. “It shows that this area was growing and thriving.”

