Advertisement

Coolidge Elementary holds last day, first of 10 Cedar Rapids schools to close

By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, the bell signaling the end of school rang for the last time at Coolidge Elementary.

The building is set to be torn down sometime in June, and the new West Willow School, built just behind it, will open in the fall.

“This was my youngest daughter, Charlie’s, last year at Coolidge,” Rhonda McCoy, of Cedar Rapids, said. “She gets to be part of the final fifth grade graduating class.”

Three of McCoy’s daughters attended Coolidge since Kindergarten. It was there for her family when her daughter Charlie was diagnosed with cancer three years ago.

“They surprised us with a fundraiser after school one day,” McCoy said. “They raised so much money for us, and we had no idea it was happening.”

Even with that powerful connection to the school, she recognized the west side of Cedar Rapids needed improvements like this.

“Coolidge was built in ’67, so there have been a lot of student parents that have walked through these halls,” Greg O’Connell, the school’s principal, said.

Coolidge was the first school of 10 the district planned to close down to open a newer, larger one. The process of planning a new space for young learners has involved the community and, specifically, parents and educators of the school.

“We’re able to showcase what a wonderful project this will be, not just to our community, but for others who will get a new school themselves in the future,” O’Connell said.

The transition from being a Coolidge Cougar to a West Willow Wolf was a bitter-sweet one, but McCoy said it was a sign of progress.

“I love to see the newness in our community,” McCoy said. “It shows that this area was growing and thriving.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake
A gun and police tape.
One hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Coralville
Police tape.
Four hurt in Linn County rollover crash on Friday night
Motorcycle crash
Two injured after motorcycle crash
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table during a mass vaccination campaign at...
78 more people added to Iowa’s COVID-19 total, with one additional death

Latest News

Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 of its four-in-one rock-and-glide soothers in the U.S.
Fisher-Price recalls 4-in1 baby soother after infant deaths
Throughout the past year local organizations around Iowa helped renters stay in their homes.
Landlords, renters prepare for CDC’s eviction moratorium to expire
The CEO of the Iowa State Fair hopes Iowans will get vaccinated before the fair this August.
State fair CEO encourages Iowans to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fair
As we start seeing warmer temperatures, people in Cedar Rapids got to take a swim in a city...
Cedar Rapids pools open for first time in more than a year