Boy Scout replaces trees damaged by derecho for Eagle Scout project

By Becky Phelps
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids Boy Scout Troop worked Saturday to replace trees damaged by the August derecho in Cherry Hill Park.

Isaac Stadelmann, of Boy Scout Troop #42 in Cedar Rapids, led the event on Saturday as his last step to becoming an Eagle Scout. He, along with family and friends, planted 25 burr oak trees.

“It’s great to see everyone planting the trees and helping out. It’s going a lot more smoothly than I expected. I’ll be happy to come back here in a couple years and look around and be like those are my trees, that was my project,” Stadelmann said.

This is the third Eagle Scout planting project completed in the past month, with around 175 trees planted by Boy Scouts.

