Advertisement

MLB offers free tickets for COVID vaccinations

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is...
RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT INNING TO FIFTH -Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez, right, is congratulated by Andres Gimenez after Hernandez hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Major League Baseball announced on Friday that it will offer incentives to unvaccinated fans through a program called “MLB Vaccinate At The Plate,” taking place throughout June.

Each of the 30 teams will host at least one event in June where unvaccinated fans will be able to receive a free ticket to a game if they get a COVID-19 vaccination shot at the event.

Teams will have the flexibility to construct the giveaway to their own specifications including where the event is hosted, when in June it takes place, and if the tickets are good for that day’s game or a game later in the 2021 season.

The teams also will work with a local healthcare provider or a national pharmacy provider to administer the shots and provide the necessary on-site health and safety precautions.

Fans can find more information about the program and each team’s events at MLB.com/vaccine.

The website will continue to be updated as teams finalize their plans throughout the month.

Over the course of the pandemic, MLB ballparks have been utilized as mass vaccination sites, administering a total of more than 1 million shots.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water.
79-year-old fisherman found dead on Rathbun Lake
A gun and police tape.
One hospitalized with gunshot wounds in Coralville
Police tape.
Four hurt in Linn County rollover crash on Friday night
Motorcycle crash
Two injured after motorcycle crash
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine sits on a table during a mass vaccination campaign at...
78 more people added to Iowa’s COVID-19 total, with one additional death

Latest News

Officials investigating possible drowning at George Wyth State Park Sunday
Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 of its four-in-one rock-and-glide soothers in the U.S.
Fisher-Price recalls baby soothers after 4 infant deaths
Miami-Dade Police Public Information Officer Angel Rodriguez said the suspect took his own life...
Official: Mass shooting suspect took own life
Fisher-Price is recalling 120,000 of its four-in-one rock-and-glide soothers in the U.S.
Fisher-Price recalls 4-in1 baby soother after infant deaths
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., says he'll vote against For the People Act.
Sen. Manchin becomes wrench in Biden's agenda