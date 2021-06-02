Advertisement

Two separate crashes result in two deaths in Marshall County Tuesday night

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol said two people died in separate crashes in Marshall County Tuesday night.

The first was a motorcycle crash that killed a 72-year-old.

It happened in the westbound lane of Highway 30, east of Marshalltown at around 5:30 p.m.

Officials said the driver, Terry Stubbs, of Marshalltown, passed several vehicles and moved back into the right lane.

That’s when Stubbs went onto the gravel shoulder and crashed. He later died at the hospital.

The second crash killed a 59-year-old from Marshalltown at around 8:15 p.m.

It happened when John Saint Clair crashed his pickup truck while taking a curve on Luray Road near Marshalltown.

Iowa State Patrol said he was wearing a seatbelt, but he died in the crash.

