‘Treasures 4 Tots’ spreads joy through kid furniture, raises money for local organizations

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - When he’s at home, you can likely find Darin Adams in his workshop behind his Waterloo house, sawing, drilling, and painting.

“This is something I do in my free time. It’s like a part-time job, almost,” he said.

Adams makes furniture for a specific clientele: toddlers.

His first client was his five-year-old daughter, Josie, who eats her meals at the small picnic table her dad built.

After Adams posted about his creations on Facebook about a year ago, so many people reached out to him to purchase chairs and tables for their own kids that he started “Treasures 4 Tots,” and hasn’t slowed down since.

He estimates by the end of this year, he will have built up to 400 pieces of furniture.

“The tables take about 45 minutes to make from lumber to a functional table. The patio chairs take about an hour,” Adams said.

He charges $55 for picnic tables painted in a solid color and $45 for unpainted tables. Painted chairs cost $45, and unpainted ones are $35.

Adams said those prices are much less expensive than what people would find for similar pieces online.

“Not everyone has the assets and resources to spend $200, $100 on a table, and if my goal is to bring smiles, then my goal is to make the price as limited as possible,” he said.

Whatever profit he does make is donated. This year, Adams is giving to the Waterloo organization House of Hope and said he has donated $180 this year so far.

“They’re a charity that focuses on helping women in need and also women aging out of foster care age 18-24,” he said.

Adams plans to help even more charities in the future through sales, with each one representing another small smile sitting in a brightly colored seat made just for them.

“Kids deserve happiness in life as much as anyone else,” he said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.