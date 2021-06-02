Advertisement

Small Iowa town combats food desert status with high-tech food locker

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALNUT, Iowa (KCCI) - A western Iowa town is combating its food desert status with a high-tech food locker.

The Fresh Out of the Box refrigerated food locker opened Tuesday in Walnut.

Customers go online to place a grocery order. They’re then given a notification along with a code when their delivery is ready.

The customer punches in the code and the lights above the doors where the order is waiting will light up.

A couple in Walnut came up with the idea.

Theo Ramsey, one of the owners, said their resources include grocery stores in two nearby towns.

“It’s important to keep the lights on and make some money, but what is going to last is you have that passion for what you are doing and believe in what you are doing,” Ramsey said.

The food locker in Walnut is the first in a pilot program of eight lockers.

It will serve 32 small communities in Iowa.

