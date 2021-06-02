Pride Festival in Des Moines expands to month-long celebration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - June is Pride Month. And this year’s Pride Fest in Des Moines will stretch throughout the whole month.

Organizers say the decision came due to the pandemic.

The annual festival in Des Moines typically runs for a three-day weekend.

This year, organizers took the more than 30 events and spread them out across the city for the entire month.

There will also be new events this year.

The president of Capital City Pride said they had to keep COVID-19 in mind, and plan a celebration that wouldn’t put people in danger.

“We had to find a way to pivot because for us, connecting in person after a year of really a lot of solitude in quarantine is super important, but how do we do that and also be safe, and have public health in mind in executing that.”

Information about the festival is available at CapitalCityPride.org.

