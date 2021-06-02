Advertisement

Pride Festival in Des Moines expands to month-long celebration

Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - June is Pride Month. And this year’s Pride Fest in Des Moines will stretch throughout the whole month.

Organizers say the decision came due to the pandemic.

The annual festival in Des Moines typically runs for a three-day weekend.

This year, organizers took the more than 30 events and spread them out across the city for the entire month.

There will also be new events this year.

The president of Capital City Pride said they had to keep COVID-19 in mind, and plan a celebration that wouldn’t put people in danger.

“We had to find a way to pivot because for us, connecting in person after a year of really a lot of solitude in quarantine is super important, but how do we do that and also be safe, and have public health in mind in executing that.”

Information about the festival is available at CapitalCityPride.org.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Law enforcement officials investigate the trailer home where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson lives...
Investigators return to missing boy’s trailer in Montezuma
Michelle Allene Brashear, 42.
Authorities seeking Linn County inmate who fled hospital treatment
Volunteers and local authorities lead a search for Xavior Harrelson in the Montezuma area on...
FBI assisting state, local authorities in search for Xavior Harrelson
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma

Latest News

Ethanol maker POET buys plants from Koch-owned Flint Hills
A western Iowa town is combating its food desert status with a high-tech food locker.
Small Iowa town combats food desert status with high-tech food locker
A western Iowa town is combating its food desert status with a high-tech food locker.
Small Iowa town combats food desert status with high-tech food locker
The Iowa State Patrol says two people died in separate crashes in Marshall County on Tuesday...
Two killed in separate crashes in Marshall County Tuesday night
Authorities are looking for a Linn County inmate who escaped custody at Mercy Medical Center.
Authorities looking for escaped Linn County inmate