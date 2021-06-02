Advertisement

Plenty of sunshine today, warmer temps into the weekend

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a nice June day with highs well into the 70s. Some spots may be able to get to 80 this afternoon as well. The main forecast focus is on the return of warmer temperatures to our area as widespread 80s move in tomorrow. Look for highs well into the 80s this weekend with the heat index hitting 90+ in many areas. The bottom line is - it’s going to feel like summer! Next week, humidity will be much higher which may allow for a few storms to move into the area.

