Mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6 in Ohio, shooter at large

Six people were shot at a party in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday by a masked gunman who remains at large, police and state patrol officials said.(Gray News)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - Three law enforcement agencies are on the scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party that hospitalized six people in southwestern Ohio early Wednesday, according to Springfield police.

All the victims were shot by a single gunman who wore a mask covering his face, fled the scene and remains at large, said Lt. Randall Ballentine.

The FBI defines a mass shooting as an incident in which there are at least four shooting victims who are wounded or killed.

It was initially reported as shots fired in the 1900 block of South Yellow Springs Street at 1:48 a.m., said Springfield Police Lt. Randall Ballentine.

As police were responding, dispatchers received additional 911 calls that multiple people were shot, he said.

One victim was airlifted via Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, according to Ballentine.

Five others were taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center.

Their names, ages and conditions were not immediately available.

Springfield police are leading the investigation with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), Ballentine said.

Police could not immediately provide a more detailed description of the suspect or motive.

The shooting occurred in a former barbershop or beauty salon that shut down years ago and is now rented out for private parties and events, Ballentine said.

Initially, police and the Ohio State Patrol said the shooting occurred at a private party at the facility.

Upon further investigation, Ballentine said police at the scene are being told the event was a “celebration of life” for someone who died several years ago. He was not sure of the person’s name or cause of death.

The city of Springfield is located in Clark County, about 25 miles northeast of Dayton and about 45 miles west of Columbus.

