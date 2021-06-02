Johnson County asks for feedback on American Rescue Plan Act funding

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County wants public feedback regarding the nearly $2 trillion American Rescue Plan of 2021 and the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund.

Johnson County government is expected to receive $29.3 million to address the pandemic and resulting economic fallout through the plan.

County leaders want people, businesses, and community organizations to give feedback on how they think the money should be spent.

Federal Funding guidelines require the money be tied to programs or projects like:

Support public health response;

Address negative economic impacts;

Replace public sector revenue loss;

Provide premium pay to essential workers; and

Make necessary investments to water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

County officials said public information and input sessions will be held over the next several months, with a schedule for these sessions to be shared at a later date.

The survey is available here.

For more information about the American Rescue Plan and how it affects Johnson County, click here.

