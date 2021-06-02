Advertisement

Iowa farmers urge President Biden to keep biofuels promises

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Several Iowa farmers say they feel President Biden isn’t following through on campaign promises he made about the ethanol and renewable fuels industry.

During his campaign, the President promised to promote biofuels, but his proposed infrastructure plan focuses on electric vehicles and not renewable fuels.

The president’s plan sets aside $174 billion for electric vehicles, but it only mentions biofuels once as part of an investment into a variety of research projects.

Local farmers say they feel the President is missing out on a big industry that can help reduce carbon emissions. But some say they’re relieved that Iowa native Tom Vilsack is in Washington.

Vilsack, the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, has also mentioned the importance of biofuels.

“With that voice, I’m just hopeful that the President will remember his commitments to agriculture and the American farmer and that we can all work together and move forward,” Morey Hill, a farmer in Madrid, Iowa, said.

Iowa’s GOP delegation recently sent a letter to the President urging him to stand by promises he made to farmers about renewable fuels.

