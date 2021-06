DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Kolby Godbolt scored four goals for the Iowa City West Trojans on Tuesday afternoon in their 5-1 victory over Sioux City West. With the win, the Trojans improve to 19-1-1 on the season and advance to the 3A semifinal round where they’ll face off with West Des Moines Valley.

