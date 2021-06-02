Biden taps Vice President Harris to lead effort on voting rights

(CNN) - President Joe Biden announced Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the administration’s push to protect voting rights.

“I’m asking Vice President Harris to help these efforts and lead them among her many other responsibilities. With her leadership and your support, we’re going to overcome again, I promise you, but it’s going to a hell of a lot of work,” Biden said.

Harris’ new assignment comes as some Republican state legislatures, like Texas, push bills to impose sweeping restrictions on voting.

Biden condemning those attempts on Tuesday during a speech commemorating the Tulsa Race Massacre in Oklahoma.

“This sacred right is under assault with incredible intensity like I’ve never seen, even though I got started as a public defender and a civil rights lawyer,” Biden said. “With an intensity and an aggressiveness that we’ve not seen in a long, long time. It’s simply un-American. It’s not, however, sadly unprecedented.”

Last month, the vice president also addressed the moves to limit voting.

“We have the opportunity to make voting easier, not more difficult, to lift up more voices, not fewer,” Harris said. “And we must start by fighting against attacks on voting rights. And it is happening right before us in so many instances, in such a blatant way and in an unapologetic way.”

Now, Harris said she’ll work with community organizers, voting rights groups, the private sector, and Congress to get the job done, pushing to muscle voting rights legislation through a divided Senate, and stave off attempts to limit early and mail-in voting.

“Our Administration will not stand by when confronted with any effort that keeps Americans from voting,” Harris said in a written statement. “The work ahead of us is... to make sure every vote is counted through a free, fair, and transparent process. This is the work of democracy.”

The Supreme Court is set to hear a voting rights case in its current term.

It involves two Arizona regulations that a lower court ruled violated the Voting Rights Act.

One bans giving any help to a voter in returning their ballots. The other throws out any ballots cast at the wrong precinct.

The ACLU says the court’s decision could have broad implications for the Voting Rights Act in the future.

