As summer rolls in, seasonal businesses and public pools struggling to fill shifts

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dairy Queen at Rhomberg Avenue is a small, family-owned business. Vicki Blake, who owns the restaurant, said, going into summer, they are in need of big help.

”We are short-staffed for our night shifts,” Blake said. “Both weekend nights and weeknights.”

And now is when they need that help the most.

”Our busiest season is May, June, and July, so that is when we want to be fully staffed,” Blake said. “So when you are down going into that it makes it even harder.”

Blake said they usually do not have trouble filling shifts. She said, since they are seasonal, high school students can accommodate their work schedules with their school ones without much issue.

Having less staff working makes it harder for her and her two sons, the only people working there on Tuesday afternoon. Blake said more staff would not only help the people already working there, but also the customers.

“It would make it wonderful for everybody that works here to cut back on their workload,” Blake said. “It would make it so maybe the customers do not have to wait so long if we can get a little bit more help here.”

Blake’s Dairy Queen is not the only one struggling to fill shifts, it is happening at local public pools too. Dan Kroger, Dubuque’s recreation division manager, said it is part of a nationwide trend. He said people looked for other summer jobs last year while pools were closed because of the pandemic. Now they struggle to get people back in the water.

”In a typical summer, we would hire for the pools anywhere between 60 to 80 lifeguards,” Kroger said. “This season we are at about 50%, so we are just over 30 staff for two pools, which makes it very difficult for us to open normally.”

That is why they had to come up with an alternating schedule between both pools, Flora and Sutton. For now, Flora pool will be offering full programming, which requires a complete staff. The plan is that, eventually, that will alternate and Sutton will offer the full programming while Flora will just offer adult open swimming and the water playground.

Sutton pool, though, will stay closed for the first two weeks.

”Of those 30 or so staff that we have, they are not all ready yet, so we need these two weeks to get everybody on board,” Kroger said.

When it comes to the weekends, Flora will be open full-time on Saturdays and Sutton will do the same on Sundays.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.