Fog is gone, another day in the 70s ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the fog now gone, we look ahead to a nice afternoon. If we happen to pop up any isolated late-day activity, it’ll probably be over the northwest zone which is what occurred yesterday. Overall, this chance is very low and generally 20% or less. This may occur again tomorrow as well. The main focus is on the warmth building into eastern Iowa later this week and into the weekend when highs should warm well into the 80s. The heat index will likely touch 90 both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

