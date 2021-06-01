Advertisement

Fog is gone, another day in the 70s ahead

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the fog now gone, we look ahead to a nice afternoon. If we happen to pop up any isolated late-day activity, it’ll probably be over the northwest zone which is what occurred yesterday. Overall, this chance is very low and generally 20% or less. This may occur again tomorrow as well. The main focus is on the warmth building into eastern Iowa later this week and into the weekend when highs should warm well into the 80s. The heat index will likely touch 90 both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
June Brings Warming Conditions
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast