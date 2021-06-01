TikTok fire challenge puts teen in ICU

(CNN) - A teenage girl is fighting for her life in Oregon.

The 13-year-old’s mother said she was trying to re-create a mirror fire challenge she saw on TikTok, and it went horribly wrong.

“It was unreal, heartbreaking like I don’t think anyone wants to see their daughter on fire,” Kimberly Crane said. “It was horrible.”

The video Kimberly Crane, Destini’s mom and Andrea, Destini’s sister say the teen was trying to film involves spraying hairspray on the mirror in different shapes, turning off the lights and lighting it on fire in the dark.

“Her friend was yelling, she was filming TikToks,” Andrea Crane said. “There was a capped bottle of alcohol sitting on the counter and the whole side of it had busted open and there was a lighter and broken candle, so that’s just kind of the conclusion we came to.”

Firefighter Rob Garrison said these challenges put everyone at risk.

“This is maybe one of the most dangerous things I’ve ever seen anybody do in my life,” Garrison said.

Garrison said when your skin catches on fire, it burns within seconds.

“You could be standing next to a lake if you want and light yourself on fire and by the time you hit the water you’re probably going to have burns on your body,” he added.

Destini has been in the ICU since May 14th.

She’s had a tracheotomy and doctors are now in the process of doing skin grafts on her arm and neck.

The Cranes are now warning other parents about the dangers these videos pose and say they want to prevent something like this from happening to anyone else.

“Monitor what kids are looking at because they can put themselves in dangerous situations without even realizing it,” Andrea Crane said.

Garrison said this is an important conversation parents need to have with their kids.

“You’re not only putting yourself in danger, you’re putting your entire family and anybody who is in that building in danger,” Garrison said.

Destini’s family says she will be in the hospital for the next couple of months.

