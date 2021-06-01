Seasonable weather remains through midweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to June! More comfortable weather is ahead through the middle of the week. Highs remain in the 70s with lows in the 50s. Dew points stay comfortable as well. Any shower and storm activity remains very isolated in nature. Sunshine and a stronger southerly airflow bring warmth later this week. High jump into the 80s with a rising muggy meter bringing a summery feel to the state. Have a good night.

