Police investigating after gunfire damages Cedar Rapids home Monday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE.

Officials said the shots were fired just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported, but officers did find damage to a home in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.