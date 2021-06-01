Advertisement

Police investigating after gunfire damages Cedar Rapids home Monday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE.

Officials said the shots were fired just after 11 p.m. on Monday.

No injuries were reported, but officers did find damage to a home in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on what it was like to teach amid a pandemic
As the school year winds down, Iowa teachers are now reflecting on what it was like teaching...
Iowa teachers reflect on pandemic school year
FILE - (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Midwest economy report stays strong, shows inflation worries
Cedar Rapids police are investigating a report of gunshots in the 800 block of Camburn Court SE.
Cedar Rapids police investigating shot fired incident
Japan’s vaccine push ahead of Olympics looks to be too late