People gather at newly-renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in Dubuque to observe Memorial Day

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The newly renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza served as the gathering place for many people in the tri-state area wanting to pay their respects on Memorial Day.

The Dubuque Racing Association funded the project, which cost $3.2 million and took around four years to come to fruition.

”There was simply no hesitation at all,” Kevin Lynch, board chair of the association, said. “So it has been a lot of work and it has been a lot of construction time and some starts and stops, but for the purpose of honoring our veterans I cannot think of anything more deserving.”

The renovations included moving the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial from its past location to the renovated plaza and the addition of Skyward, a sculpture honoring Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt.

”If you look up at the sky, what you are actually visualizing is what were the last few moments of Chaplain Schmitt’s life when he perished onboard the USS Oklahoma,” Lynch said.

He added he hopes visiting the plaza will become a Memorial Day tradition for many families in the tri-state area. Enid Wysocki certainly sees herself going there every year.

“This is a beautiful facility,” Wysocki said. “Thankfully we have it right here in Dubuque where we can walk and ponder and appreciate what it is to be a citizen of the United States of America, free as we are.”

