Advertisement

People gather at newly-renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza in Dubuque to observe Memorial Day

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The newly renovated Veterans’ Memorial Plaza served as the gathering place for many people in the tri-state area wanting to pay their respects on Memorial Day.

The Dubuque Racing Association funded the project, which cost $3.2 million and took around four years to come to fruition.

”There was simply no hesitation at all,” Kevin Lynch, board chair of the association, said. “So it has been a lot of work and it has been a lot of construction time and some starts and stops, but for the purpose of honoring our veterans I cannot think of anything more deserving.”

The renovations included moving the Vietnam Veteran’s memorial from its past location to the renovated plaza and the addition of Skyward, a sculpture honoring Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt.

”If you look up at the sky, what you are actually visualizing is what were the last few moments of Chaplain Schmitt’s life when he perished onboard the USS Oklahoma,” Lynch said.

He added he hopes visiting the plaza will become a Memorial Day tradition for many families in the tri-state area. Enid Wysocki certainly sees herself going there every year.

“This is a beautiful facility,” Wysocki said. “Thankfully we have it right here in Dubuque where we can walk and ponder and appreciate what it is to be a citizen of the United States of America, free as we are.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Moore, 27, of Cedar Rapids, was arrested on Saturday, May 29, 2021, after police say...
Cedar Rapids man arrested for child endangerment after leading police on a pursuit while intoxicated
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Sadie Cahoon.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Sadie Cahoon
Shooting
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in banquet hall shooting

Latest News

Community members in Montezuma hold a vigil for Xavior Harrelson on Monday, May 31, 2021....
Vigil held in Montezuma, hoping for safe return of missing boy
The Dubuque Racing Association funded the $3.2 million project.
People gather at Dubuque Veterans' Memorial Plaza for Memorial Day
Iowa Child Care Task Force virtual meeting.
Iowa Child Care Task Force to meet again on Tuesday
Noelridge Pool
Noelridge Aquatic Center pool back open in Cedar Rapids