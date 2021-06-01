Advertisement

‘Past the point of no return’? Iowa Dems feel hopes fading

Elesha Gayman, Democratic chairwoman in Scott County, Iowa, stands outside her office,...
Elesha Gayman, Democratic chairwoman in Scott County, Iowa, stands outside her office, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Davenport, Iowa. Iowa's 2nd Congressional District race last year might have ignited a rally from Democrats whose six-vote loss was the narrowest for any U.S. House seat in almost 40 years. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KEOKUK, Iowa (AP) — There are signs of Democratic fatigue in Iowa, a state viewed for decades as a true political battleground.

Even as President Joe Biden’s job approval remains strong, Iowa Democrats say they can feel their party receding, particularly in the industrial river towns they once dominated.

For more than a decade, Democrats have watched their ranks in Iowa’s farm communities dwindle.

At the same time, shrinking union power and population loss undermined their strength in factory towns.

To some, Republican Donald Trump’s popularity among the white working class feels like a final blow.

Some party members question whether Democrats can make a comeback.

