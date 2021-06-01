One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A juvenile has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle during a chase by law enforcement in Linn County Monday night.

In a news release, officials said the pursuit started at around 9 p.m. when a Linn County Deputy found a vehicle, that had been reported stolen in Cedar Rapids, traveling northbound on I-380 south of Center Point.

When the deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver refused to stop.

The chase went northbound on I-380 before exiting at Urbana and continued west on Highway 150.

The driver and the passenger attempted to jump out of the moving vehicle in the 2800 block of Highway 150.

The driver was run over by the moving vehicle and died at the scene. The passenger was taken into custody nearby. The moving vehicle struck an occupied house. No one inside the home was injured.

Officials identified the driver and passenger as juveniles. Their names are being withheld.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the incident.

