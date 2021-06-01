No. 1 Williamsburg sweeps No. 8 Liberty

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Both Williamsburg and Liberty came in ranked in the Top-10 and each had 3-1 records. On Monday, No. 1 Williamsburg came away with two victories against No. 8 Liberty.

The Raiders won the first game in a pitcher’s duel, 1-0, and then came back in the second game with a 4-1 victory.

Williamsburg travels to Solon on Thursday for a doubleheader. Liberty hosts Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday.

