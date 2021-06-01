Advertisement

No. 1 Williamsburg sweeps No. 8 Liberty

By Josh Christensen
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:39 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Both Williamsburg and Liberty came in ranked in the Top-10 and each had 3-1 records. On Monday, No. 1 Williamsburg came away with two victories against No. 8 Liberty.

The Raiders won the first game in a pitcher’s duel, 1-0, and then came back in the second game with a 4-1 victory.

Williamsburg travels to Solon on Thursday for a doubleheader. Liberty hosts Cedar Rapids Washington on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
More than 350 volunteers, along with 125 law enforcement officers and first responders gathered...
Nearly 500 volunteers and law enforcement search for Xavior Harrelson on Sunday
(file graphic)
Third teen dies following Iowa train collision with a truck

Latest News

The Kernels' pitching staff is going through some new routines to help build back up the...
Kernels pitchers try build back lost strength and innings from last season
Williamsburg added two more wins over No. 8 Liberty on Monday to improve to 5-1 overall.
No. 1 Williamsburg sweeps No. 8 Liberty
The Kernels' pitching staff is trying to build up from the innings that were lost last year.
Kernels pitchers try to regain form after canceled season
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, May 31, 2021.
John’s Big Ol’ Fish: Monday, May 31, 2021