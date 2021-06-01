Advertisement

Rapper DaBaby questioned in Miami Beach shooting, released

In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at...
In this Sunday, March 14, 2021, file photo, DaBaby arrives at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby is being questioned by Miami Beach police regarding a shooting that wounded two people, officials said Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said in a news release that Jonathan Kirk, which is DaBaby’s legal name, is one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday. No arrests have been made.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby has been released after being questioned in a shooting that wounded two people in Miami.

Two suspects are now in custody.

A Miami Beach police spokesman says 29-year-old Jonathan Kirk was one of many people being questioned by officials on Tuesday but he was later let go. Jonathan Kirk is DaBaby’s legal name.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 11:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers found one person struck in the shoulder and another in the leg. Both people were taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
Law enforcement officials investigate the trailer home where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson lives...
Investigators return to missing boy’s trailer in Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
Michelle Allene Brashear, 42.
Authorities seeking Linn County inmate who fled hospital treatment

Latest News

The 5th grade student in the Tenafly School District reportedly dressed as Hitler for a school...
5th grader dresses as Hitler, lists ‘accomplishments’ for school project
The school district promised a full investigation after learning the student’s teacher approved...
Jewish Federation CEO speaks out about 5th grader's report on Hitler
Treasures 4 Tots
‘Treasures 4 Tots’ spreads joy through kid furniture, raises money for local organizations
Treasures 4 Tots
‘Treasures 4 Tots’ spreads joy through kid furniture, raises money for local organizations
A pool in Dubuque.
As summer rolls in, seasonal businesses and public pools struggling to fill shifts