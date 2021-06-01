Advertisement

Meals on Wheels returns to hot meals after delivering frozen food since start of pandemic

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meals on Wheels in Cedar Rapids switched to weekly frozen food deliveries more than a year ago to have less contact with older Iowans on the receiving end who may be more at risk if they get COVID-19.

This week, daily hot meal deliveries made a comeback.

“That’s good because I’m supposed to be eating a lot of vegetables and fruits,” Diane Jones, of Cedar Rapids, said, as she pointed to a warm vegetable side dish delivered to her on Tuesday.

Jones says eating frozen meals every week was getting old.

“I know a lot of people probably are happy the hot meals are back,” Jones added.

Chad Cooper has been delivering meals for Meals on Wheels since January.

“I just kind of felt a little stagnant because I had been home, I’d been working from home that entire time and just wanted to do something to give back,” Cooper said.

To him, the change to the organization’s more traditional methods was a welcome one as well.

“I thought oh boy good! They’re back,” Jones said, describing the moment she saw warm meals were being delivered instead of frozen ones.

Cooper said he’ll continue to deliver meals once a week, but hot meals are delivered daily which is why Meals on Wheels needs even more helping hands.

The organization in Cedar Rapids is going from needing around 30 volunteers per week, to 120. Right now, they’re looking for about 20 more drivers.

“You just need 45 minutes to an hour of your free time and a smile so it’s really easy to volunteer for Meals on Wheels during your lunch hour,” Kami Zbanek Hill, the volunteer coordinator at Meals on Wheels, said.

Cooper said it’s been easy for him to do, but more than that, it’s been fulfilling.

“This is really more than a meal, so you’re interacting with people face to face and it’s not about just providing something to eat it’s about that connection,” Cooper said.

