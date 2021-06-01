Marion city manager to resign in August for job in Washington state

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion’s long-serving city manager will be leaving the city toward the end of summer for another job opportunity.

Lon Pluckhahn, who has served in the role since March 2007, submitted his resignation to the city, which goes into effect on Aug. 2, 2021, according to officials. He will be taking a job as the deputy city manager in Vancouver, Wash.

“Making the decision to leave Marion has been one of the toughest of my career,” Pluckhahn said, in a statement. “It has been a privilege to be a part of this community and lead the City into the next stage of development. Marion is blessed with an exceptional team of leaders and elected officials that will maintain the momentum we have built.”

City officials said that Pluckhahn was involved in projects to improve or rebuild the Marion Police office, Marion YMCA, and others.

“Lon has been an asset to Marion and his expertise helped the City accomplish great things,” Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly said, in a statement. “His work on economic development and support of quality of life initiatives have helped to make Marion one of Iowa’s standout communities. We wish Lon and his family all the best.”

The Marion City Council will discuss the next steps for replacement at a future meeting.

