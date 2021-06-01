Advertisement

Man killed, woman injured in northwest Iowa shooting; arrest made

(Photo: Associated Press)
(Photo: Associated Press)(WKYT)
By the Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUTON, Iowa (AP) — Police in northwestern Iowa say a man died and a woman was injured in a shooting outside a home in Luton, and a 20-year-old man has been arrested in the case.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found the man and woman in the front yard suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities say the man, identified as 40-year-old Russell Mohr of Mapleton, died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg.

About 20 minutes later, a vehicle believed to be driven by the shooter was pulled over on Highway 14. Officials say the driver, 20-year-old Marvin Lynn Hildreth Jr. of Whiting, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and going armed with intent.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fleeing moving vehicle during pursuit in Linn County
Xavior Harrelson.
State investigators re-evaluating search for missing boy from Montezuma
Law enforcement officials investigate the trailer home where 11-year-old Xavior Harrelson lives...
Investigators return to missing boy’s trailer in Montezuma
With the FDA’s authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for tweens and teens, Dr. Anatole Karpovs...
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa drop below 100 for first time in more than a year
Michelle Allene Brashear, 42.
Authorities seeking Linn County inmate who fled hospital treatment

Latest News

Treasures 4 Tots
‘Treasures 4 Tots’ spreads joy through kid furniture, raises money for local organizations
Treasures 4 Tots
‘Treasures 4 Tots’ spreads joy through kid furniture, raises money for local organizations
A pool in Dubuque.
As summer rolls in, seasonal businesses and public pools struggling to fill shifts
Michael Lang.
Lawyers for man accused of killing state trooper ask for better access to client
Linn County inmate escapes from medical treatment
Linn County inmate escapes from medical treatment