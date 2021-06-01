Kernels pitchers try build back lost strength and innings from last season

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Every minor league player is having to deal with some hardships this season after not having a season at all last year. For pitchers, not pitching in a live game for nearly two years takes a lot of work to come back from.

The Kernels’ pitching staff is going through a new routine to build up the strength and innings that were lost from last year. So far in the first month of the season, only once has a pitcher pitched at least six innings. Most of the starters have averaged three to four innings of work before being taken out. Other starters have pitched in the middle of a game, which is something they’re not used to as well.

“As pitchers, we missed a whole year building a workload,” said relief pitcher Zach Featherstone. “With a workload comes injuries and stuff like that. Right now we’re playing the fine line of we want to get our innings in, but you want to do it smartly so you don’t get hurt.”

While it was difficult not having a season, the pitching staff is thankful with how the Minnesota Twins organization helped them get through the difficulties. Featherstone says the team sent the players to some camps and gave each player a workout plan to wok on development.

“I appreciate the Twins giving full effort for us as minor leaguers,” said Kernels starting pitcher Andrew Cabezas.

